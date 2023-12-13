Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu would visit Hyderabad for five days from December 18 as part of the President's annual southern sojourn.

Telangana government Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, who held a meeting with officials, instructed them to ensure coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting manner for the President's visit, a state government release said on Wednesday.

"The President will visit Hyderabad on the 18th of this month as part of the annual visit to the city. She will be in Hyderabad for five days and leave on the 23rd of this month," it said.

The police department was told to make adequate security, traffic and bandobust arrangements.

The Health, Roads and Buildings, municipal, energy and other departments were directed to make foolproof arrangements as per the 'blue book', it said.

State DGP Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma and other senior officials attended the meeting, the release added.

During the annual southern sojourn, the President stays at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential Retreats.

The location of 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad are indicative of the integrative role of the Office of the President of India in our country.

These locations, one in north and another in south, symbolise unity of the country and unity of the diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed it over to the President's Secretariat.

Constructed during 1860, this building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single storied building, it contains in its premises 11 rooms. It also has a Dining Hall, Cinema Hall, Darbar Hall, Dining room, among others.

The President of India visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the Nilayam.

