New Delhi, December 13: After a heated debate in Parliament over the massive security breach in Rajya Sabha, INDIA parties staged walkout on the issue and refusal of the Home Minister to make a statement on the matter. Security Breach in Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Dubbed Security Lapse As ‘Serious Issue’, Bans Passes for PAs of MPs

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “INDIA parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha this afternoon on the issue of the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha today and the refusal of the Home Minister to make a statement on the matter, especially after such a huge breach of security on the very same day Parliament was attacked 22 years ago.” Parliament Security Breach: Six Suspected To Be Involved in Conspiracy Behind Security Lapse in Lok Sabha, Say Sources

His remarks came after Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha demanded for the statement of Shah on the massive security breach issue. Kharge also demanded that the Upper House be adjourned. However, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal accused the Congress and the opposition parties of politicising the issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2023 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).