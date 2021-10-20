Patna (Bihar) [India], October 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday arrived at the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna for the centenary celebrations of the state assembly building on Thursday.

President Kovind was received by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the airport.

He is on a three-day visit to the state.

According to an official statement, President will grace the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and address the members of the Bihar Legislature on October 21, 2021, during his visit to Bihar from October 20 to 22, 2021. (ANI)

