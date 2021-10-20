Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Note 11 Series next week in the home country. The company has teased the same on the Chinese micro-blogging platform 'Weibo', revealing its launch date and time. As per the teaser, Redmi Note 11 launch event will take place on October 28, 2021, at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Redmi Note 11 Series could comprise Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ smartphones. Redmi K50 Pro+ Likely To Come With 120Hz Display, 108MP Main Camera: Report.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Redmi)

As per the Weibo teaser, Redmi Note 11 will get an IR blaster, a speaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack. The volume rockers and the power button are situated on the right side of the phone. As per a report, the Redmi Note 11 Series phones have been listed on JD.com. Xiaomi has reportedly started accepting reservations for the same. Interested customers can pre-book their Redmi Note 11 phones by paying between CNY 100 (approximately Rs 1,200) and CNY 200 (approximately Rs 2,400).

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Redmi)

As per JD.com, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be offered in Mysterious Blackland, Misty Forest and Time Quiet Purple shades. The Redmi Note 11 Pro handset will come in Misty Forest, Shallow Meng Xinghe, Mysterious Black and Time Quiet Purple colours. Both devices are expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As per a fresh report, Redmi Note 11 Pro will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. On the other side, Redmi Note 11 might be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. For photography, Redmi Note 11 Pro is rumoured to sport a 108MP main camera, whereas the Note 11 handset might get a 50MP main lens.

