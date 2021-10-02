New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat.

Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in the Mughalsarai district of Uttar Pradesh. He shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi. He entered politics at a young age as a satyagraha in the Indian National Movement.

On August 15, 1947, he became the Minister of Police and Transport in independent India. Shastri became the Prime Minister of India in 1964 and led the country during the India-Pakistan war in 1965.

He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' which resonated with the masses and was widely accepted. On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent after a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

