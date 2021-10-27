New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from October 28 to 30.

As per a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President will inaugurate a housing scheme project for the economically weaker section (EWS) at Bhavnagar on October 29.

President Kovind will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, the ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in the Bhavnagar district. (ANI)

