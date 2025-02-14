Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu attended the inaugural session of the International Women's Conference of the Art of Living at Bengaluru on Friday, according to release by President's Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that India's 'Nari Shakti' is rising to aspire, achieve and contribute whether it is science, sports, politics, art or culture, our sisters and daughters are moving ahead, holding their heads high.

Also Read | CBSE Board Exam 2025: Delhi Metro Makes Special Arrangement for Classes 10 and 12 from February 15 to April 4.

"They are making their families, institutions and the country proud. It is not possible to break barriers and challenge stereotypes without mental strength," President Murmu said.

She urged every woman to gather courage, dream big and utilize all her strength and potential to achieve her dreams. She said that every little step that each of them takes towards their goal, is a step towards a developed India.

Also Read | HSBTE Result 2025: HSBTE Diploma Results Released at hsbte.org.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

As per the release, the President highlighted the the impact of technoligical advancement in improving the quality of life.

"The advances in technology have given us a better quality of life in some ways. In such a competitive world, we must ensure that our human values remain intact. In fact, every human being needs to put in extra effort consciously, to promote human values of compassion, love and unity. This is where the role of women becomes very important. Women have a special ability to lead through compassion. They hold the ability to look beyond the individual and work for the well-being of families, communities, and even relationships at the global level," Murmu said.

She expressed confidence that all the women attending this conference, would come out with such spiritual principles that can be applied by people to make their lives and also the lives of those around them, more beautiful and peaceful.

The President was happy to note that the Art of Living is undertaking several initiatives in the field of education. She said that there is no greater investment in humanity than the education of our children.

"With right guidance and support, many children can become active participants in the journey of our nation," the President said.

She also highlighted the need to work together to deal with the global challenges like climate change. She urged all to deliberate upon issues related to environment conservation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)