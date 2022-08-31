New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was sad to learn about the passing away of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother Paola Maino and conveyed heartfelt condolences to her and the bereaved family members.

Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Molests Visually Challenged Woman in Local Train, Arrested.

“Sad to learn about the passing away of Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi. My heartfelt condolences to her and her family. May God give her strength to bear this irreparable loss,” Murmu tweeted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)