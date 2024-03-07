New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that the need for supporting the Indian Navy through efficient logistic management using the most advanced technology cannot be over-emphasised in times when India is emerging as a global power.

Addressing a group of naval officers, President Murmu said, "With India emerging as a global power, the need for supporting the Indian Navy through efficient logistic management using the most advanced technology, cannot be over-emphasized. Both these services are vital for the smooth functioning of the Indian Navy, especially during these times of geo-political churning."

Also Read | CBI Busts Human Trafficking Network Sending Indians to Russia-Ukraine War Zone.

The officers of the Indian Naval Material Management Service (2019, 2020 and 2021 batches) and Indian Naval Armament Service (2023 batch) called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here on Thursday.

The President further said in her address that they have to play a key role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation by equipping the Indian Navy with armament and other material resources at all times.

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2024 Celebrations: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission’s ‘Women Stars’ To Be Feted in Mumbai.

Therefore, they all must feel proud to be selected as the managers of logistic support and armament supply for the guardians of the country's maritime interests, she said.

The President said that these days, countries worldwide, are paying greater attention than ever to their maritime goals and are expanding maritime cooperation and undertaking joint exercises.

"The Indian Naval Material Management Service officers have a major role to play in ensuring the availability of material from time to time, to facilitate operational readiness of the Indian Navy and that they must make effective use of the latest technology to improve the service delivery system," said the President.

She further urged officers to come up with innovative approaches to make inventory management and service delivery super-efficient and seamless.

The President told officers that while undertaking various projects, they should ensure that the projects are energy efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable.

She stated that we all are bound to give a healthy, safe and happy planet to our future generations. As engineers, they are the ones who can play a huge role in ensuring this by conceiving and implementing environmentally sound initiatives.

President also said she was happy to note that women officers are joining these naval services.

"Women are now entering unexplored fields and making a mark. It is heartening to note that our defence forces are also encouraging more women to join and giving them new opportunities to rise in their careers. I am happy to know that the Indian Navy has opened doors of all branches of officer cadre for women and is also taking other initiatives for gender equality," she said.

Murmu said she was confident "that the women officers present here today will inspire many more women to join these services".

She also highlighted the officers' responsibility towards the environment.

"While undertaking various projects, you should ensure that the projects are energy-efficient, eco-friendly and sustainable. We all are bound to give a healthy, safe and happy planet to our future generations," the President said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)