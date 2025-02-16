New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. She extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," President Murmu posted on X.

A tragic stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station, resulting in the loss of 18 lives on Saturday. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

NDRF Commandant Daulat Ram Chaudhary confirmed that the situation was now under control. "...The situation is under control now. The injured have been evacuated... We received information about a stampede at platform no. 14 at the station... We are carrying out the rescue operations..."

DCP Railway KPS Malhotra stated that while the authorities had anticipated a large crowd, the incident unfolded quickly.

"We expected the crowd, but it all happened quickly, so this situation occurred. The fact-finding will be done by the Railways... After inquiry, we will get to know the reason behind the incident," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Railway Board, on Sunday, informed that a two-member high-level committee had been formed to investigate the matter and determine the cause of the stampede at New Delhi railway station on Saturday.

"A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter...

The situation is under control, and the passengers have been sent by special train... Train movement at the railway station is normal now," said Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board. (ANI)

