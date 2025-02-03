New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised stronger engagements in cultural and artistic domains between India and Russia.

Murmu's assertion came during a meeting she had with a Parliamentary delegation from the Russian Federation, led by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, who had called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Also Read | Buxar Road Accident: 12 Devotees Injured After Pickup Van Crashes Into Electric Pole in Bihar.

Welcoming the delegation to India, the president said that exchanges of this nature among public representatives not only foster stronger cooperation but also allow the partnership to remain contemporary and updated.

Murmu shared with the delegation that she had inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair, where Russia is the focus country.

Also Read | SC on Bangladeshi Immigrants: Supreme Court Raps Centre, Demands Explanation 'Behind Keeping Bangladeshi Settlers in Detention Camps for Indefinite Period'.

The president said this fair gives the Indian readers a wonderful opportunity to get to know the rich literary heritage of Russia, according to a statement issued by her office.

She urged for stronger engagements in cultural and artistic domains, the statement said.

Murmu said the positive impact of regular contacts is also evident in the broader ‘India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership', which continues to benefit significantly from the ongoing interaction at various levels.

The president noted that at the leadership level, there is regular interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The level of cooperation between "our parliaments has also been very good", she said, adding that mechanisms like the Inter-Parliamentary Commission have played an important role in facilitating cooperation.

She emphasised on special attention to closer interaction between women and youth parliamentarians of India and Russia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)