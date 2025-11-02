Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the new foot over bridge on Rajpur Road in Dehradun during her three-day visit to Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) were also present during the inauguration ceremony.

President Murmu is visiting Uttarakhand from November 2 to November 4.

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Nainital on November 3 and 4, during which she will attend the 20th convocation ceremony of Kumaon University and present gold medals to meritorious students.

During her visit, the President will also offer prayers at the Neem Karoli Maharaj temple at Kainchi Dham.

In view of the President's visit, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) V. Murugesan held a meeting in Nainital with senior police officials and personnel of the Kumaon range, instructing them to ensure foolproof security and avoid any negligence during the programme.

After the meeting, Kumaon Inspector General (IG) Riddhim Agarwal stated that all preparations for the President's visit have been completed. Around 1,500 police personnel requested from the district headquarters have been deployed in Nainital. Additionally, SDMs, sector magistrates, and forest staff have been stationed across key points. Considering the high-profile visit, a special traffic diversion plan has also been issued to ensure smooth movement.

On November 3, President Murmu will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state, after which she will proceed to Nainital.

On the same day, she will attend a function to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan in Nainital.

Earlier, the Dehradun District Administration declared the area around President Droupadi Murmu's residence in Dehradun a "Silent Zone" ahead of her scheduled visit.

The order will remain in effect from 10 am on November 2 to one hour after the President's departure from Dehradun on November 3.

The area covering Rajpur Road from Brahmkamal Chowk through Rashtrapati Niketan up to 100 metres around the Mussoorie Diversion and 300 metres around the Vidhan Sabha as a Silent Zone under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). (ANI)

