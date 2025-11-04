Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], November 4 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the main gate of Raj Bhavan, Nainital, on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of its establishment. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) was also present on the occasion.

Raj Bhavan, Nainital, which has been a symbol of Uttarakhand's cultural, administrative, and historical identity for the past 125 years, continues to hold a unique place for its architectural grandeur, natural beauty, and rich heritage.

Also Read | Is Viral Video of Garbage Collection Through Underground Dustbin System From Karnataka’s Belagavi? Fact Check Reveals It’s From Turkiye.

President Murmu is on a visit to the state from November 2 to November 4.

A day earlier, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the special session of Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on the silver jubilee of the state and noted that since the formation of the state, there has been improvement in several parameters of the Human Development Index (HDI) in the state.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confirms Singer Was Murdered in Singapore, Fans Demand Death Penalty for Culprits.

President Murmu commended the state's efforts towards women's empowerment and hoped that the number of women in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will further increase in the future.

Addressing the Legislative Assembly, President Murmu expressed happiness over the increased literacy rate in the state.

"As a result of holistic development efforts, there has been improvement in several parameters of the Human Development Index in the state. I am pleased to note that literacy has increased in the state. Maternal and infant mortality rates have declined, and efforts are being made to make health services accessible. I particularly commend the efforts being made towards women's empowerment...The Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly has enhanced its prestige by appointing Ritu Khanduri Bhushan as the state's first woman Speaker. I hope that with the active efforts of all stakeholders, the number of women in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly will increase," President Murmu said.

The President praised the Uttarakhand government for implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.

"Our Constitution makers have made provisions for the creation of a Uniform Civil Code for citizens under Article 44 of the Constitution. I commend the members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly for implementing the Uniform Civil Code Bill, in accordance with the policy directives of the Constitution makers," she said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)