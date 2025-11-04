Is Viral Video of Garbage Collection Through Underground Dustbin System From Karnataka's Belagavi? Fact Check Reveals It's From Turkiye

Pallavi CT said that she never claimed that the video is from Karnataka (Photo Credits: X/@pallavict and @iamabhaypatil)

Bengaluru, November 4: A video going viral on social media shows an X user praising BJP leader and MLA of Belagavi, Abhay Patil, for starting a unique initiative for garbage collection through an underground dustbin system. The X user identified as Pallavi CT, is also the co-convenor BJP Mumbai. In her post, Pallavi said that the initiative of installing an underground hydraulic dustbin of one tonne capacity was the first instance not only in Karnataka but in the entire country. Speaking about the underground hydraulic dustbin system, Pallavi said the sanitation department will be intimated automatically once 75 per cent garbage is collected.

"If garbage not collected even after 100 % full, there will be PUNITIVE action against the concerned team," Pallavi's post read. She also said that there should be a similar initiative in Mumbai and suggested that most of the garbage should be recycled at the current location itself. Soon after Pallavi shared the video, many users believed it to be the original clip of the underground hydraulic dustbin's installation in Karnataka's Belgaum, officially known as Belagavi. Scroll below to know the actual truth about the viral clip. Karnataka: Truck Transporting Meat Torched in Belagavi by Cow Vigilantes; 3 Arrested, 10 Detained.

Social Media Users Believe Video To Be of Karnataka's Belagavi

Wow Such an Amazing initiative by BJP MLA from Belgaum @iamabhaypatil ji for GARBAGE collection 👇👇 FIRST time not just in Karnataka, but in Bharat Underground hydraulic dustbin of 1 tonne capacity Once 75 % garbage is collected, there will automatic intimation to… https://t.co/Je0vZcq3Sj pic.twitter.com/0FhcvbBri2 — PallaviCT (@pallavict) November 2, 2025

Pallavi CT Issues Clarification, Says Video Was Shared To Show How Technology Works

“Blessed to be awarded by Stalin” Zubair tries to troll me I NEVER claimed that this VIDEO is from Karnataka The video is just to show the TECHNOLOGY It’s all about an initiative by an MLA in Belagavi to create an UNDERGROUND trash can & this story is even carried by… https://t.co/TExWQHhL1g pic.twitter.com/jRBuOR43EN — PallaviCT (@pallavict) November 3, 2025

A fact check revealed that the video shared by Pallavi in her post was not from Belagavi (Karnataka), as assumed by netizens, but from Turkey (Turkiye). After several social media users assumed that the viral clip was from Karnataka, Pallavi CT issued a clarification and said that she never claimed that the video was from Karnataka. "The video is just to show the technology. It’s all about an initiative by an MLA in Belagavi to create an UNDERGROUND trash can," Pallavi said.

Abhay Patil's Post About Country's First Underground Dustbin With Sensors Surfaces

"India's first underground dustbin with sensors" has been installed at Goaves. This system will be installed in all 25 wards of my constituency. As of today these are currently being installed in 18 wards, I urge the residents to utilize this garbage disposal system#swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/v6LnfSg1q2 — Abhay Patil (@iamabhaypatil) December 9, 2022

We also came across the original post of Abhay Patil from December 2022, in which the Belagavi MLA is seen at the launch of the country's first underground dustbin with sensors. "This system will be installed in all 25 wards of my constituency. As of today these are currently being installed in 18 wards, I urge the residents to utilize this garbage disposal system," the BJP leader said. In December 2022, the Belagavi City Corporation had installed the first underground dustbin with a sensor at Basaveshwar Circle in Belagavi.

Hence, it can be concluded that the initiative to install an underground dustbin with sensors was already undertaken three years ago. The assumption by social media users that the video showing garbage being collected from an underground dustbin with sensors is from Karnataka's Belagavi is not true. As clarified by Pallavi CT, the video is from Turkey and was used as a reference by her to show how the technology works.

