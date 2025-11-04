Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's claim on Monday that popular singer Zubeen Garg's death was not accidental but a case of murder in Singapore has triggered a major stir in the state, with fans demanding the harshest punishment for those responsible. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders SIT to Submit Chargesheet by December 8 Amid Rising Public Demand for Justice.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a public event, CM Sarma said: "Now, with conviction, I can say that Zubeen Garg’s death was not an accident; rather, he was murdered in Singapore. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been working to file the chargesheet before the scheduled date of December 17."

The Chief Minister’s statement sparked widespread reaction among Garg’s followers, who have called for the culprits to be hanged till death. Fans across Assam have taken out processions and gatherings demanding justice for the late singer, who was one of the state’s most revered cultural icons.

One of Garg's fans told IANS: "If our beloved Zubeen da was killed in Singapore, those behind this crime must be hanged till death. We want exemplary punishment for the culprits and urge the state government to ensure that nobody is spared."

Zubeen Garg, known for his immense contribution to Assamese and Indian music, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of millions. His untimely death earlier this year has been shrouded in grief and speculation, with supporters and opposition parties demanding a transparent probe.

CM Sarma reiterated that the SIT is working round the clock to ensure justice in the case.

"The chargesheet in Zubeen's case was initially scheduled for December 17, but I have instructed the SIT to complete it by December 8. We are fully prepared from every side," the Chief Minister said.

He explained that procedural formalities had caused delays, since the incident occurred outside India.

"As the case involves events that took place on foreign soil, clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is mandatory before filing the chargesheet. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi yesterday to expedite the process," CM Sarma said.

According to him, the SIT will formally approach the MHA within the next three to four days, and the chargesheet is expected to be filed between December 7 and 10.

Zubeen Garg’s death has become a matter of deep public sentiment in Assam, prompting emotional responses across political and cultural circles. The SIT, constituted by the Assam government, has been tasked with investigating every aspect of the case, including the events leading to Garg’s death in Singapore. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Singapore Police Authorities To Meet Assam Police in Connection With Singer's Death on October 21; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Says 'Justice for Zubeen Will Prevail'.

The Chief Minister’s assertion that Garg was murdered marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation, reigniting calls for accountability and swift justice.

