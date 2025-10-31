New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Unity Day, on Friday and recalled his immense contributions towards unifying the nation.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "On the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader, and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage, and adept leadership."

Also Read | NDA Releases Manifesto 'Sankalp Patra' for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025; Promises 1 Crore Jobs to Youth, Empowerment to Women (Watch Videos).

Adding further, she said, "His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary and extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of National Unity Day.

Also Read | Starlink Hiring in India: Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Company Posts Openings for Several Positions, Moving Forward With Wider Rollout in Country.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister remembered the 'Iron Man of India', stating that Sardar Patel's immense contributions to safeguarding the nation's unity and integrity will always be remembered.

"The Chief Minister said that Sardar Patel's diplomacy and foresight played a crucial role in the creation of a united India. Through his strong willpower, vision, and unwavering dedication, Sardar Patel fulfilled the dream of an integrated India and laid the foundation for a strong and empowered nation," the statement added.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, on October 31. Since 2014, the day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, participated in by people from all walks of life.

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting the 562 princely states of pre-independent India and helping establish the Republic of India. He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950.

He passed away on December 15, 1950. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)