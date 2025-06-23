President Droupadi Murmu receives first copies of second volume of book - Wings to our hopes' and Aashaon Ki Udaan' (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, Dr L Murugan, presented first copies of the second volume of the books 'Wings to Our Hopes' and 'Aashaon Ki Udaan' to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, said a statement from President's Secretariat.

Officials from the Directorate of Publications Division and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI130: 5 Passengers, 2 Crew Members Onboard on London-Mumbai Flight Fall Sick.

The second volume of 'Wings to Our Hopes' and 'Aashaon Ki Udaan, published by the Directorate of Publications Division, are collection of selected speeches of President Droupadi Murmu during her 2nd year in office.

Rajnath Singh formally released these books earlier today at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in the presence of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dr L Murugan and other dignitaries.

Also Read | Bezos Wedding in Venice Draws Greenpeace Protest.

The second volume of the book includes 51 selected speeches of President Droupadi Murmu, which are categorized into 11 sections: Addressing the nation, fostering holistic development through education, inspiring the karmayogis for selfless service, armed forces - our national pride, role of governance in citizen empowerment, recognizing outstanding achievements, building and strengthening global connections, celebrating our cultural heritage, innovation in agriculture: driving India's growth, integrating self and nature, and women's empowerment: breaking down barriers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)