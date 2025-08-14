New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Thursday, on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, her office said.

The address will be broadcast from 1900 hours on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said in a statement.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan Over Continuous 'Reckless, War-Mongering and Hateful' Comments, Warns 'Any Misadventure Will Have Painful Consequences'.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks, the President's office said.

Also Read | Kishtwar Cloudburst Tragedy: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives, Assures All Possible Assistance (Watch Videos).

This will be her fourth Independence Day Eve address since she assumed office as the President of India on July 25, 2022. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)