New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Priests from two famous temples in Andhra Pradesh - Tirumala Tirupati and Srisaila Devasthanam - met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of the new year and offered him prasad from the revered shrines.

The priests tied a holy thread on Prime Minister's wrist and gifted a religious book.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Telugu States Sell Liquor Worth Rs 300 Crore in Single Day.

Prime Minister Modi was also honoured with angavastram and panchakacham.

Situated on the foothills of the Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati is one of the most popular pilgrimage centres in the world. The Tirumala Balaji temple is also known as Lord Venkateswara temple.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Govt Increases Old-Age Pension Amount From Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500.

Tirumala Balaji temple is frequently referred to as the 'Temple of the Seven Hills.' These hills, which are part of the Seshachalam mountain range, are located in the Andhra Pradesh district of Chittoor and are a popular tourist destination.

Earlier today, extending greetings for New Year, Prime Minister wished countrymen prosperity and good health.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone's lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfill the dreams of our great freedom fighters." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)