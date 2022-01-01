Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched the enhanced pension amount under the YSR Pension Kanuka Scheme, in Prathipadu Mandal in Guntur District.

As per the state government's press release, the old-age pension amount has been increased from 2,250 to 2,500 per month and will be implemented from this month onwards.

"The Andhra Pradesh government is distributing pensions to a total of 61.75 lakh people across the state and has already released Rs 1,570.60 crore for this purpose. This month, pensions have been granted to 1.4 lakh people who weren't availing of pension benefits earlier," the release stated.

As per the promise made during electioneering in 2019, according to the release, the Chief Minister has enhanced the monthly pension amount from Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500.

"The Chief Minister had signed a file to enhance the pension to Rs 3,000 in a phased manner, immediately, after swearing-in as the Chief Minister. Andhra Pradesh is the only state to allocate Rs 2,500 for Old-age pension, no other state currently pays this much," the release further read.

Speaking at the launch, Reddy said "Today, for the pensions there are no quotas, no preferences or bias, we are not trying to cheat anybody, our government is taking responsibility to ensure that every eligible person in the state gets their pension."

As per the release, the selection of beneficiaries is taking place in a transparent manner; the list of eligible beneficiaries has been displayed in Village/Ward Secretariats for social audit.

"Eligible but left-over beneficiaries, for any reason whatsoever, have the opportunity to apply again, If the citizen is found eligible after verification, the pension card will be handed over in 21 days. The list will be updated twice a year, in December and June," the release informed.

Reddy alleged that the previous governing body has neglected the pensioners' needs and only credited 1,000 rupees, till two months before the election.

"Under the previous government's rule, the eligible beneficiaries in the state were only 39,00,000. Under the current ruling government, the number of beneficiaries has sky-rocketed to nearly 62,00,000, the reason being a smoother and transparent implementation of the scheme through volunteers the social audit process is ensuring that no eligible person is left out and no eligible person has to struggle to get what he/she deserves," he said.

"The state government is spending close to 1,570 crores every month on pensions whereas the previous government was spending only 400 crores," he added.

The pensions will be disbursed promptly on the first day of every month at the doorsteps of beneficiaries by volunteers.

"Keeping in mind the advanced age, disabilities, and circumstances of the beneficiaries, the state government made the decision of door-to-door delivery of the pension amount for the benefit of the citizens, and to save them from long tedious queues and to help avoid interacting with/among multiple people to get their pension," the state government said in its release.

Further, the release mentioned that in case the beneficiaries face any issues with receiving the pension, village and ward secretariats volunteers are at their service to help/guide them, also there is a toll-free number, 1092 that can be contacted for any further assistance. (ANI)

