Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, in the presence of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday.

Expressing his elation at the ceremony, the Prime Minister associated the rapid speed of the transformation of the health sector in the country with the rising aspirations of the people.

Also Read | India and Colombia Sign MoU on Sharing Open-Sourced Digital Public Infrastructures.

He highlighted the vision of Viksit Bharat and underscored the importance of the health sector in propelling the country towards that vision by 2047.

Stating that "only a Viksit Haryana can lead to a Viksit Bharat," he said that "infrastructure development also entails better healthcare facilities and health is an intrinsic part of the country's development agenda."

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal ED Summons: Delhi CM Likely To Appear Before Court on February 17 in Case of Evading Enforcement Directorate Summons.

The Prime Minister said, "This foundation-laying ceremony of AIIMS Rewari is in line with the government's commitment to prioritize public health infrastructure and strengthen citizen-centric health services through holistic development of the health sector."

He said that "AIIMS Rewari will not only cater to the healthcare needs of Haryana but will also create jobs for the youth and provide them with opportunities to pursue medical education."

The Prime Minister said that the last 10 years have witnessed the approval of 15 new AIIMS and more than 300 new medical colleges, including one medical college in each district of Haryana.

Terming the foundation stone laying of AIIMS in Rewari by the Prime Minister as "a historic day for Haryana's healthcare ecosystem," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said that "it will immensely benefit the people of Haryana as well as of neighbouring states by ensuring access to great quality and affordable healthcare."

Speaking on the occasion, CM Manohar Lal Khattar thanked the Union Government for fulfilling a long-cherished wish of the people of Rewari by providing one AIIMS in the region.

He stated that "AIIMS Rewari will provide valuable medical services not only to the people of South Haryana but also to the nearby region of North Rajasthan."

He also hailed the decision of the Union Government to assign one medical college in every district of Haryana as a landmark in providing healthcare service to the last mile.

Haryana Minister Rao Inderjit Singh underlined the importance that the government has given to enhancing infrastructure development in the country.

He said "the same push is also being given to creating and upgrading health infrastructure, which is evident in the commitment to expand the network of AIIMS in the country to 23."

Manohar Lal, Chief Minister, Haryana; Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (IC), Planning, Statistic and Programme Implementation, Ministry of Corporate Affairs; and Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister, Haryana, were also present on the occasion.

The establishment of AIIMS in Rewari, Haryana, has been approved under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

PMSSY aims to correct regional imbalances in the availability of affordable and reliable specialized health services and to enhance facilities for quality medical education in the country.

So far, the establishment of 22 new AIIMS has been approved under PMSSY. Of these, 15 AIIMs have been approved since 2014. AIIMS in Haryana is one of them.

This new AIIMS is being developed at a cost of Rs 1650 crore on 203 acres of land at Majra Mastil Bhalkhi village in Rewari district of Haryana. AIIMS, Rewari, is a 750-bed hospital complex which includes a 100-seat medical college, a 60-seat nursing college, a 30-bed AYUSH block, residential complex for faculty and staff, hostels for undergraduate and postgraduate students, guest houses, auditoriums, shopping complexes, etc.

This state-of-the-art hospital will provide high quality patient care services in 17 superspecialties and 18 specialty departments, including cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, burns and plastic surgery.

The specialty block of AIIMS Rewari will consist of 360 beds, while the Super Specialty Unit will have 215 beds.

The institute will also have a 75-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a 30-bed Emergency & Trauma Center, 16 modular operation theatres, 2 minor operation theatres, diagnostic laboratories, a blood bank and a pharmacy.

The institute will provide better healthcare benefits to the underprivileged population of remote areas of the state through community outreach by virtue of its digital health infrastructure.

The establishment of AIIMS in Haryana will prove to be an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic specialized care health services to the people of Haryana.

Senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, Government of Haryana, as well as representatives from the implementing agencies, were also present on the foundation laying occasion of AIIMS, Rewari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)