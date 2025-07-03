New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The statue of Prithviraj Chauhan located at Qila Rai Pithora in the national capital will be conserved and the surrounding memorial will be beautified, Delhi Art, Culture and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Thursday.

Mishra said the statue, which has not been properly maintained, will be taken up for conservation work, and officials will be instructed to initiate the process soon.

"The statue was originally installed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2002 and later handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)," the minister told PTI.

He added that the aim is to restore the site as a symbol of national pride.

"Prithviraj Chauhan's memorial will not be an encroachment, but a symbol of national pride. The illegal 'mazaar' at the memorial will be removed, and the site will be beautified so that future generations can connect with their historical roots," Mishra said in a post on X.

According to the minister, a delegation from the Kshatriya Development Forum recently met department officials to raise the demand. Following this, an inspection is expected to be carried out soon to assess the current condition of the statue and the site.

Qila Rai Pithora, located near south Delhi's Saket, is believed to be the first city of Delhi built by Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan in the 12th century.

The statue at the site stands as a tribute to the ruler who once controlled much of north-western India.

