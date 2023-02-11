Jaipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Private hospitals and nursing homes in Rajasthan suspended routine day services including emergency care on Saturday in a protest against the state government's proposed Right to Health Bill.

Demonstrations were held in cities across the state including the capital Jaipur to demand the withdrawal of the bill. They also protested against the state's ambitious Cheeranjivi Health Scheme.

Private Hospital and Nursing Home Society Secretary Vijay Kapoor said the services were suspended on the call of Joint Action Committee (JAC), which is spearheading the protest.

He said JAC's representatives had gone to discuss the bill with the select committee of the Rajasthan Assembly when the government's non-negotiable stand to bring this bill became clear to them.

But the JAC decided that "we do not accept this bill." Kapoor said that

If the government does not withdraw the bill, the movement will be strengthened and sustained, he said.

As part of the agitation, he said, private hospitals and nursing homes have also decided to boycott the government's RGHS (Rajasthan Government Health Scheme) and Chiranjeevi Yojana from Saturday.

Hospitals will no longer provide treatment under these schemes, he added.

In the last assembly session in September, the state government introduced the 'Rajasthan Right to Health Bill' to establish legal rights and entitlement of citizens to avail the best of health services.

It was sent to the Select Committee.

