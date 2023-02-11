Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) The persons, including a 17-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries after a fire broke out in an eatery in the city's Mulund area on Saturday, an official said.

The fire at Cowboy Barbecue on Ram Ratan Triveni Marg was reported around 3 pm, said the official.

After being alerted, the fire brigade rushed fire tenders to the spot and doused the fire in 10-15 minutes, the official said.

Two adults and a 17-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and were taken to nearby Agrawal Hospital. All of them were discharged after treatment, a civic official said.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained, said the official. Further details are awaited.

