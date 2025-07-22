New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) As part of 'Pratibha Setu' initiative aimed at facilitating alternative job avenues, several private organisations have started approaching the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to access the pool of candidates who took recruitment examination but were not finally selected, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Pratibha (Professional Resource And Talent Integration) Setu (bridge for hiring aspirants) enables verified organisations to register and access data of non-recommended yet willing candidates from various UPSC examinations, including civil services, engineering services and combined medical services, among others, it said.

"Several private organisations have started approaching the commission to access the pool of candidates who cleared the written exam and interview stages but were not finally selected," the statement said.

The initiative has already onboarded 113 organisations, with more showing interest in it as a trusted source of well-assessed human resources, said the statement issued by the commission.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh has hailed the UPSC's Pratibha Setu initiative for facilitating alternative job avenues for civil services aspirants.

Describing it as a "forward-thinking approach" to talent utilisation, Singh's remarks came after a meeting with the newly appointed UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar, who briefed him on the growing attraction the platform has gained among employers in both government as well as private sectors.

The minister said that this is emerging as a meaningful gateway for civil services aspirants who are among the very few who narrowly miss out in the last stage because they were not able to make it in the final interview even after having successfully cleared the civil services exam final and also having appeared in the interview.

According to the UPSC chairman, the initiative, originally developed from the Public Disclosure Scheme introduced in 2018, has been received positively across the board.

Singh said that aspirants too are welcoming the move, as it offers them a viable alternative to channel their skill and knowledge into meaningful career paths outside the civil services framework.

What sets Pratbiha Setu apart is that it transforms a passive disclosure model into an interactive recruitment bridge. While earlier the UPSC published candidate data on its website, the revamped platform allows recruiters to log in and reach out to shortlisted candidates directly.

The programme excludes exams such as National Defence Academy, Naval Academy and select departmental competitions, but covers a wide spectrum of competitive examinations with rigorous assessment processes, the statement said.

As UPSC heads towards its centenary in 2026, initiatives like Pratibha Setu underline the commission's evolving role in public recruitment and human resource development, it said.

By extending the value of its examination process beyond the confines of the merit list, UPSC is helping connect untapped talent with institutions that value it — enhancing the overall ecosystem of governance and employment, the statement said.

Singh acknowledged that the success of such platforms not only benefits individual candidates but also addresses a broader need for efficient and transparent recruitment practices. With the continued interest from stakeholders, Pratibha Setu is poised to expand its impact in the coming years, it added.

