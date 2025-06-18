Bhubaneswar, Jun 18 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the alleged gangrape of a 20-year-old college student in Odisha's coastal town of Gopalpur, accusing the state government of failing to ensure the safety of women.

Taking to X, the Wayanad MP said, "The strongest words are not enough to condemn the brutality that was meted out to a student by 10 men in Gopalpur, Odisha. Violence against women is increasing day by day in Odisha. In a state where the Chief Minister himself admits that about 44,000 women and children have disappeared in the last five years, not giving priority to women's safety is in itself an atrocity against women".

The Congress on Wednesday staged a demonstration before the chief minister's residence here, holding the state government responsible for the rise in crimes against women in the state.

