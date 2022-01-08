Lucknow, January 8: After the Uttar Pradesh Congress called off its rallies and woman's marathons in the poll-bound state due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch virtual campaign from today.

According to the sources, Priyanka will be addressing the "Ladki hun Lad Sakti hun" campaign through the social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube where she will be interacting with the public by taking questions from them.

UP Congress had on Wednesday announced postponing the woman marathons and other political events due to the rise in COVID cases. Priyanka Gandhi had pushed for this in the internal meeting of the state Congress, after which it was unanimously decided by the leaders to call off the political gatherings for 15 days due to the increasing COVID-19 cases. Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission Top Officials Briefed About COVID-19 Spread, Vaccination Coverage in Poll-Bound States, Says Health Ministry.

According to a source in the UP Congress, there were other rallies scheduled to be addressed by Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel and a Yuva Samvad program which was to be addressed by Congress leader Sachin Pilot had also been postponed.

Now, apart from the virtual campaign by the senior leaders, it is being planned that Congress will shift to corner meetings and door-to-door campaigns at the village levels. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls this year.

