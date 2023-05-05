Hyderabad, May 5: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to stage a rally and address a public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud informed about the visit of Priyanka Gandhi to Hyderabad on Thursday.

Talking to ANI, the TPCC leader said, "People are waiting for Priyanka Gandhi's visit. She resembles the late Indira Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi's visit is the first of its kind. She is going to address a public meeting in Saroornagar, Hyderabad for the first time."

"She is busy in the Karnataka elections now. After completing the schedule in Karnataka, she will come to Hyderabad and address a massive public meeting in connection with the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) paper leak case," he added.

Hitting out at the Telangana government, the TPCC working president said that the government is least bothered about the TSPSC paper leak case and the future of 30 lakh educated unemployed youth.

"Nearly 30 lakh educated unemployed have registered in TSPSC. The government is least bothered about them. We will teach a lesson to the government and make the people aware of the TSPSC and SSC paper leak cases," said the TPCC leader.

"There are also farmers' issues in the state. Priyanka Gandhi will participate in a massive rally and public meeting in Hyderabad to address all these issues. The rally will start at the statue of Srikanth Chari, who sacrificed his life for Telangana and go for about two kilometres at the Saroornagar playground where the public meeting will take place," he added.

Goud also reacted to the Bharatiya Janata Party's call reciting Hanuman Chalisa across Karnataka on Thursday and alleged that since the Karnataka BJP government has failed in governance, they were seeking votes in the name of caste and community.

He said, "Karnataka BJP government has miserably failed in governance. There is a lot of corruption. There is a 40 per cent commission in every developmental activity. BJP is asking for votes in the name of caste and community. We are all Hindus. We also perform pooja of Shiva, Ram and Hanuman. But who has given them(BJP) the right to ask for votes in the name of Hinduism?"

Amid the row over Congress's promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka elections, BJP recited Hanuman Chalisa across Karnataka on Thursday evening.

