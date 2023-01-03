As Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed, pictures and videos of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing a light moment has gone viral on social media. The heartwarming pictures and videos were shared by Indian Youth Congress on Twitter. Sharing a video which shows the adorable bond that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra share, the Indian Youth Congress said, "Brother Sister Unbreakable Love". In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen seen getting playful as he kisses his sister's forehead and then goes on to give a peck on her cheek. The youth wing of the grand old party also shared pictures which showed the unconditional love of the brother and sister. Rahul Gandhi Shares a Joyful Moment With Mother Sonia Gandhi During Congress Party’s 138th Foundation Day Celebration in Delhi (Watch Video).

