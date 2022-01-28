Kota, Jan 28 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains of a tribal man from Rajasthan who died in Moscow last year, saying his daughter wants to see her father one last time.

The Congress general secretary on Friday shared on Twitter a copy of her letter to the prime minister dated January 27. She also posted a photo with the daughter of the tribal man, Hitendra Garasia, who hailed from Godwa village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district.

In her letter, Vadra said the family of Garasia, who died in Russia on July 17, 2021, has been demanding that his mortal remains be brought back to India so that his last rites can be conducted respectfully.

"Showing great courage, the daughter of late Hitendra Garasia even appealed to your (prime minister's) office. She wants to see her father one last time. But so far, no action has been taken in the matter," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi further requested Modi to take serious note of this issue.

Garasia's wife Asha Devi, daughter Urvashi and son Piyush, accompanied by Bundi-based Congress leader Charmesh Sharma, met Vadra at her office in Delhi earlier this week.

According to Sharma, Vadra assured the family that she will take care of them in future.

AICC secretary and former MLA from Jahazpur in Rajasthan Dheeraj Gurjar was also present at the meeting.

Garasia had gone to Russia in April 2021 on a one-year work visa but was reportedly found dead in a park in Moscow. The Moscow Police closed the case as an accidental death. Later, the body was buried in Moscow.

Garasia's family was informed about his death by the local police on August 28, 2021. Since then, his family has been trying to get his mortal remains back to India.

The family moved the Rajasthan High Court in December last year.

