New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her 36th death anniversary.

Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984. (ANI)

