By Siddharth Sharma

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a Kisan panchayat in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The Congress Party is organising Kisan Panchayats in 28 districts of Western Uttar Pradesh to raise a voice against the farm laws and to support farmers' demand to repeal them.

Uttar Pradesh Congress had launched the Jai Jawan Jai Kisan program in the region on February 10 from Saharanpur in a Kisan Panchayat which was addressed by Priyanka Gandhi. Since then, senior leaders are addressing Kisan panchayats from district to tehsil level but Kisan Panchayats addressed by Congress General Secretary in-charge of the state Priyanka Gandhi have been planned aiming at gaining political ground.

Priyanka Gandhi addressed Kisan panchayat in Saharanpur which was organised by Congress leader Imran Masood and attended by Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Ajay Singh Lallu and other senior leaders at the venue of the kisan panchayat in the core land of Saharanpur.

Priyanka Gandhi visited Shakumbhari Devi Temple and dargah before addressing the Panchayat. Priyanka took on Central Government on farm laws issues. Other leaders took on the government but reminded from the stage how Congress can be the only alternative in Uttar Pradesh.

Acharya Pramod Krishnan said from the dais: "A party with 5-6 MPs only can't fight with BJP. It's Congress Party which can give an alternative. In the second Kisan Mahapanchayat, that too in a Muslim dominant area, Priyanka stressed on farm issues and failure of the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government but leaders like Imran Masood had said SP and BSP are quiet on the issues."

"It's only Congress which is raising the voice of the farmers. Leaders tried to reach out to people that Congress is an alternative specially to the minority voters of Western Uttar Pradesh. After that two kisan panchayats out of which one was organised in Muzaffarnagar on Saturday and other is scheduled for February 23 in Mathura which is dominated by Jaat community. Other communities also play a role in the political equation."

With Muzaffarnagar Kisan Panchayat, party is happy with turn out in the meeting and it is expected that Mathura will attract huge crowd too. Although when asked that are you looking for political come back through the Kisan Panchayats Congress leader Rashid Alvi said, "It's totally a different programme. We want to highlight the real face of the government. There is no political motive behind it." AICC Minority Department head Nadeem Javed told ANI after Saharanpur Kisan Panchayat, "Yes we will fight politically too for the rights of the farmers. Only time will tell whether annoyed Jat community, which dominates sugarcane farming in the region, will show trust in Congress or will go with Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal. (ANI)

