New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who joined the CBI investigation at the headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday in connection with an alleged Chinese visa scam, said that the probe is "bogus" while also alleging "political vendetta" of the Centre.

Earlier today, the Congress MP said that he has not facilitated a single Chinese national in getting a visa.

Speaking to the reporters after the investigation, Chidambaram said, "If they call me again, I will appear again, but this is of no consequence to me. This is a bogus case and bogus investigation. They always treat me with courtesy but there is nothing to ask me. That's the whole point."

Asked if the probe was a part of political vendetta, he said, "Absolutely".

Earlier today, the Rouse Avenue Court granted interim protection to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram from arrest till May 30, 2022, in the Chinese Visa case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a money laundering case in the alleged Chinese visa scam case involving Congress MP.

Earlier on May 17, the CBI had arrested Karti's close associate S Bhaskar Raman in the case.

The sources had earlier informed, "as per the court's orders of Karti's bail, he has to appear before CBI within 16 hours of reaching India".

It is alleged that Karti Chidambaram received Rs 50 lakh to illegally facilitate visas for 263 Chinese nationals to complete a power project in Punjab. (ANI)

