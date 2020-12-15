Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 15 (ANI): Prof. Sanchita Roy Mukherjee, Professor of Economics at the North Bengal University, has been appointed the first Vice-Chancellor of the Dakshin Dinajpur University, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar informed on Tuesday.

Mukherjee's term will extend for four years, or till she attains the age of sixty-five, whichever is earlier.

Dhankar took to Twitter to congratulate the newly appointed VC, saying, "Wishing her best wishes and I have every hope that she will set high standards as First Vice-Chancellor of this University."

Sanchita Roy Mukherjee, a professor of Economics at the North Bengal University, of which Dhakar is the Chancellor, has published 52 literary works and served as the Head of the Department of Economics at the university from 2005-2007 and from 2011-2013.

She is a life member of the Indian Association of Women's Studies and served as the Director for the Centre for Women's Studies, at the University from April 2005 to February 2009. (ANI)

