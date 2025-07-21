Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) In the years following the 7/11 serial train blasts, the Western Railway has taken progressive measures to enhance safety infrastructure at railway stations, an official said here on Monday.

The railways have significantly overhauled its security strategy in coordination with the RPF, GRP, intelligence agencies and local administration, the Western Railway stated in a release.

The Western Railway formed quick reaction teams (QRTs) at major stations, deployed Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS), increased joint patrolling of RPF and GRP in sensitive areas, enhanced intelligence coordination with state and Central agencies, special focus on anti-sabotage checks before peak hours and random baggage screening at high-risk stations and trains.

According to the release, an Integrated Security System (ISS) was launched to strengthen surveillance through CCTV coverage, baggage scanners, and bomb detection devices.

As many as 3,048 CCTVs were installed across Mumbai suburban stations, and 305 on 146 suburban local trains, while high-definition IP-based CCTVs were installed at major stations.

Real-time video feeds integrated with station control rooms are monitored by trained RPF personnel.

Five X-ray baggage scanners have been installed at selected sensitive stations of the Mumbai division, which extends up to Dahanu Road in neighbouring Palghar district, and seven sniffer dog squads are regularly deployed for bomb detection duties across major stations of the network.

In one of the most gruesome terror attacks in the country, seven blasts had ripped through Mumbai local trains at various locations on the western line on July 11, 2006, killing more than 180 persons and injuring several others.

Nineteen years later, the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all 12 accused in the blast case.

