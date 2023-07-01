Dhanbad, July 1 (PTI) Prohibitory orders have been imposed in three areas of Katras police station, about 29 km from the district headquarters, after clashes between two groups over the theft of an e-rickshaw battery, police said.

SDM Dhanbad Prem Kumar Tiwari imposed Section 144 in Kailudih, Chhatabad and Akash Kinari areas under Katras police station until further orders on Saturday.

More than 15 people sustained injuries in Friday's clashes, while 30 people have been detained so far, police said.

DSP Baghmara Nisha Murmu said the situation is under control at present.

Eyewitnesses said about half-a-dozen vehicles were set afire and several houses damaged during the clashes.

According to information, police had to resort to lathicharge to control the situation. Senior police officers, however, denied use of batons to contain the violence.

The theft of the battery of an e-rickshaw belonging to one Janardan Yadav, a resident of Kailudih, triggered the violence, police said.

On the basis of CCTV camera footage, Janardan and his son have lodged an FIR in Katras police station.

