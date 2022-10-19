Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) Congress leaders and workers on Wednesday termed veteran Mallikarjun Kharge's victory in the party presidential election as a proud moment for Karnataka.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah said Kharge's experience and insights will take Congress in the right direction.

"Heartiest congratulations to newly elected @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @kharge. His experience, commitment & insights will drive Congress in the right direction. It is a proud moment for all Kannadigas. #AICCPresidentElection," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Congress state president D K Shivakumar too echoed similar sentiments.

"Karnataka is fortunate. After S Nijalingappa, Kharge who hails from our state will head the Congress. He got 7,897 votes in the election whereas his opponent Shashi Tharoor got 1,072 votes. About 400 votes were found invalid," Shivakumar told reporters.

Other leaders too expressed similar views while greeting Kharge.

Meanwhile, celebrations broke out at the Congress state headquarters on Queen's Road here on Wednesday after Kharge was elected as the party president.

Congress workers distributed sweets, raised slogans in favour of Kharge and joyously waved the party flag.

