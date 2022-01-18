Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra gave instructions to provide immediate and long-term assistance to the children of tribal-dominated scheduled areas, who have been orphaned during the corona pandemic.

He also expressed the need to provide security cover of 'cashless' treatment facility started under Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojna to all the families of such areas.

Mishra was addressing a special online review meeting regarding the progress and problems of schemes for tribal development and welfare in the scheduled areas.

He also directed to provide all possible help to the deprived groups in the tribal areas.

He said that in tribal dominated areas, the system of coaching, education and scholarship should be ensured effectively for the community students.

The Governor also directed to provide better coaching facilities to the boys and girls of tribal areas for selection to higher posts under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that the 'Rajasthan pattern' of tribal sub-plan implemented in the Chief Minister's budget announcement should work in such a way that it is exemplary for other states also. He inquired about the district wise progress regarding making 49 villages out of 5696 scheduled areas as model villages.

He also gave special instructions to develop good living facilities in the hostels of children of tribal areas along with effective arrangement of cleanliness. He said that the Raj Bhavan should get monthly information about the progress of Adarsh ??villages without any negligence.

Tribal Regional Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamnia said that it is necessary to develop entrepreneurship skills in tribal areas by adopting new start-ups and innovations.

He expressed the need to work at all levels to provide hostel facilities to scheduled area students in other districts and to provide them more opportunities for higher education.

