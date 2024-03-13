Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has directed Palani Municipality, police officials and Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple management to make the necessary arrangements for parking vehicles, enabling devotees to reach the girivalam path of the temple in Palani in Dindigul without any difficulty, especially during the festive season.

The court, was on Tuesday hearing a contempt petition filed by Radhakrishnan for non-implementation of an earlier order related to the removal of encroachments around the temple.

Earlier, the court set up a committee to monitor the removal and suggest a permanent solution. During the hearing, the petitioner alleged that the encroachments of the shops on the road are yet to be removed.

The world famed Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple is visited by devotees not only from Tamil Nadu but also from other states. (ANI)

