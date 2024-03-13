Mumbai, March 13: A 40-year-old woman, Tina Umesh Bagde, has been arrested by the Nirmal Nagar police in Mumbai on charges of allegedly murdering her 19-year-old daughter, Bhumika Bagde, following a dispute over the latter’s choice of life partner, a drug addict. Initially, the mother claimed that her daughter died of severe asthma attack, but the postmortem report revealed the truth.

TOI reported that Tina, a domestic worker, lost her husband to suicide two years ago due to financial difficulties. Her daughter, Bhumika, a first-year commerce student, wanted to marry a man who was involved in substance abuse, which Tina disapproved of. This led to a heated argument that escalated into a physical altercation. Mumbai Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped by Private School Watchman in Kandivali; Accused Held.

During the fight, Bhumika bit off a part of her mother’s right index finger, which enraged Tina, leading her to strangle her daughter. After realizing what she had done, Tina reported to the police that her daughter had died from an asthmatic attack. The police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and sent the body for postmortem. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Stabs Co-Worker to Death With Scissor in Kurla, Later Dies by Suicide; Police Recover Bodies With 'Murder' Weapon.

The postmortem report revealed that Bhumika’s death was caused by strangulation, with visible marks around her neck. Following this revelation, the police launched an investigation under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 8, Dikshitkumar Gedam, and Assistant Commissioner of Police for Kherwadi Division, Suhas Kambale.

Tina’s two minor children, who were present at the time of the incident, were questioned by the police. Her 10-year-old son provided a detailed account of the events, which was corroborated by her 17-year-old daughter.

The ADR was subsequently converted into an FIR, and Tina was booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Tina has been arrested and will remain in custody until March 16, according to an official statement.

