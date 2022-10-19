Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said the victory of Aam Aadmi Party's student wing in Panjab University student elections is a slap in the face of divisive forces and will help bring a revolutionary change in politics.

The ruling party's student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti won the president's post in the in the polls. Ayush Khatkar was elected the new president in the polls, the results of which were announced on Tuesday night.

Also Read | The #Karnataka Unit of Congress Launched a New Campaign ‘….

While interacting with Khatkar and other team members, CM Mann said, "The result was a slap in the face of divisive forces who are trying to spread hatred in the country."

The university elections have proved a massive undercurrent in the favour of the visionary and decisive policies of Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Mining Department Official Gets Judicial Custody for Seeking Sexual Favours From Mine Owner’s Wife in Ratlam.

Mann said this result will prove to be a stepping stone for bringing the much-needed revolutionary change in the politics of the country.

This was for the first time that the AAP's student wing participated in the university polls.

In these polls, Congress' student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) bagged the posts of vice president and joint secretary while Jannayak Janta Party's student outfit INSO won the secretary's post.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)