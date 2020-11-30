Puducherry, Nov 30 (PTI) The recovery rate from coronavirus in the union territory of Puducherry stood at 97.11 per cent on Monday while the number of active cases was 460, a top Health department official said.

After 10 straight days of no COVID-19 death being reported, Puducherry saw a fresh fatality as a 74-year old woman in Mahe succumbed to Covid pneumonia pushing the toll to 610, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

As many as 33 fresh coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday, taking the overall tally to 36,968.

He said while there were 460 active cases the overall number of patients treated and were discharged so far stood at 35,898.

The fatality rate was 1.65 per cent, he added.

The Health department Director said 52 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

He said, of the 4.03 lakh samples tested so far 3.61 lakh turned out to be negative.

While the Puducherry region added 25 of the 33 new cases, Mahe had six and Karaikal logged two.

The Yanam region did not report any new case, he said.PTI Cor SS

