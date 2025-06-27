Puducherry, Jun 27 (PTI) Puducherry Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar on Friday quit his post and said he would remain as BJP MLA. Also, three nominated legislators K Venkatesan, V P Ramalingam and R B Ashok Babu resigned form their respective posts.

Kumar handed over his resignation letter to Chief Minister N Rangasamy at the latter's office here.

Also Read | UK F-35B Lightning II Stealth Fighter Jet To Be Moved to Thiruvananthapuram Airport's Repair Facility As It Awaits Repair.

The resignation has been accepted, the chief minister told reporters after meeting Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan.

Rangasamy heads the AINRC-BJP coalition ministry in the Union Territory.

Also Read | YouTube Channel Claims Govt Is Giving INR 4,500 Per Month To Unemployed Youth Under ‘PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Kumar represents Oussudu (reserved) constituency.

The strength of the ministry has come down from six to five in the Union Territory. A decision on the incumbent would be taken soon after receiving a directive from the BJP high command, party sources said.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said he quit his post following a direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would take up work relating to the development of the party (BJP).

Asked if he would contest the election for the post of president of the Puducherry State level committee of BJP, he said, "If the Prime Minister says, then I will contest."

Election to the president's post will be held here on June 30.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam told reporters at his chamber that the three nominated legislators had quit their posts of MLA to take up works in the BJP.

He said that a decision would be taken in the next few days on nominating new members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)