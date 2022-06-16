Puducherry, Jun 16 (PTI) Puducherry reported 19 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the overall tally to 1,65,992.

The department of Health tested 1,816 samples during the last 24 hours and found 19 new coronavirus cases.

The active cases were 77 which comprised one patient in hospital and the remaining 76 in home quarantine, Director of Health, G Sriramulu said.

Five patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,63,953.

There was no fresh fatality today and the toll remained 1,962.

The test positivity rate was 1.05 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.77 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 17,26,188 doses which comprised 9,69.569 first doses, 7,29,350 second doses and 27,269 booster doses, the Director said.

