Puducherry, Mar 12 (PTI) Puducherry added 30 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally close to the 40,000 mark.

The 30 new cases took the infection tally in the union territory to 39,984, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release on Friday.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,202 samples with Puducherry and Karaikal regions accounting for 12 each and Mahe (six) while Yanam had no fresh case of infection.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- during last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, he said, adding the death toll remained at 670.

Mohan Kumar said of the 6.44 lakh samples tested so far as many as 5.98 lakh samples turned out to be negative.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 97.86 per cent respectively, Mohan Kumar said.

There were 186 active cases and 39,128 patients have been discharged after recovery so far.

With regard to vaccination against COVID-19, he said the department has so far covered 11,893 healthcare workers and 4,091 frontline workers.

In the second phase of vaccination which began on March 1, so far 7,024 people who are either senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been covered.PTI Cor SS

