Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in joint operations with civil administration, has rescued four people and recovered four bodies after a narrow iron bridge collapsed over the Indrayani River near Kundmala village in Pune.

According to NDRF, local efforts initially saved 35 people, and rescue operations are still on.

In the X post, NDRF posted, "A narrow bridge over the Indrayani River in Kundmala, Pune, collapsed. 35 people were rescued initially by local efforts. NDRF, in joint ops with civil administration, rescued 4 more alive & recovered 4 bodies. Rescue operations are ongoing."

District Collector Jitendra Dudi also said, "We have recovered 4 dead bodies. 250 people are working in the rescue operation. Their response time was quite good due to which maximum people could be saved immediately... We will continue the operation till we cover the entire area and ensure that there is no dead body or person stuck anywhere..."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who were killed in the Pune bridge collapse. The state government will also bear the cost of the medical treatment of the injured, he added.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident on the Indrayani river near Talegaon in Pune district. Additionally, the state government will also bear the cost for the medical treatment of the injured," CMO Maharashtra posted on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis to inquire about the ongoing rescue operations after a bridge on the Indrayani river collapsed in Kundamala, which is a popular tourist attraction in Talegaon Dabhade.

The Prime Minister, currently in Cyprus, was briefed about the ongoing efforts to assist those affected.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations for those swept away, and all agencies are on high alert to expedite relief efforts. The injured are receiving medical care at nearby hospitals. (ANI)

