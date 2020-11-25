Pune, Nov 25 (PTI) Pune-based businessman Gautam Pashankar, who was traced in Rajasthan on Tuesday over a month after he went missing, was under depression and had suicidal tendencies, but dropped the idea of ending life after thinking of his family, police said on Wednesday.

Pashankar, 64, an owner of a leading two-wheeler dealership agency in Pune had gone missing in October, leaving a note behind. He was found in a Jaipur-based hotel.

He was brought to Pune on Wednesday.

"When asked about the reason behind his disappearance, it was understood that he was depressed due to financial reasons and had suicidal tendencies," a senior police officer from the crime branch said.

"On October 21, he went missing and thereafter travelled to several cities, including Kolhapur, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Delhi and finally went to Jaipur, where he checked into a hotel," he added.

The officer said that Pashankar dropped the plan of taking the extreme step after thinking about his family and the consequences of his actions.

"There is no other angle to his disappearance," he said.

