Buenos Aires, November 25: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, after suffering from cardiac arrest. The 60-year-old was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. His death comes nearly two weeks after he underwent a surgery to remove blood clot. On his demise, politicians from across the globe paid their tributes. Diego Maradona Dies of Heart Attack, Argentina Football Legend Passes Away Aged 60.

"Diego Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called 'The beautiful game'. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gracias Argentina," tweeted Rahul Gandhi, one of India's tallest opposition leaders.

Argentine President Cristina Kirchner Pays Tribute

US Democrat Jessica Ramos Condoles Demise

Ex-Indian Union Minister Shashi Tharoor Pays Final Respects

Indian Communist Party's Youth Wing Leader Hails Maradona's Career

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Offers Final Tributes

Maradona, two weeks ago, was discharged from a private clinic in Buenos Aires after undergoing the surgery for blood clot removal from his brain.

His demise comes as a major jolt for football fans around the globe. He commands huge respect and popularity for his 21-year stint as a full-time footballer, having represented his nation, along with top clubs of Spain and Italy. In 1986, Maradona reached the peak of his football career when he led Argentina to a victory in the World Cup.

