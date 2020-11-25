Buenos Aires, November 25: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died on Wednesday, after suffering from cardiac arrest. The 60-year-old was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. His death comes nearly two weeks after he underwent a surgery to remove blood clot. On his demise, politicians from across the globe paid their tributes. Diego Maradona Dies of Heart Attack, Argentina Football Legend Passes Away Aged 60.

"Diego Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called 'The beautiful game'. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gracias Argentina," tweeted Rahul Gandhi, one of India's tallest opposition leaders.

Argentine President Cristina Kirchner Pays Tribute

Mucha tristeza... Mucha. Se fue un grande. Hasta siempre Diego, te queremos mucho. Enorme abrazo a sus familiares y seres queridos. pic.twitter.com/Fv8zhnL1V3 — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) November 25, 2020

US Democrat Jessica Ramos Condoles Demise

We’ve lost one of the greatest of all time. Rest easy, Maradona. pic.twitter.com/I5nJH9Qr2p — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) November 25, 2020

Ex-Indian Union Minister Shashi Tharoor Pays Final Respects

Indian Communist Party's Youth Wing Leader Hails Maradona's Career

Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers of all time, has died pic.twitter.com/vgYpOf685C — PA Mohamed Riyas (@riyasdyfi) November 25, 2020

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Offers Final Tributes

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of Diego Armando Maradona. The Argentinian footballer was one of the greatest athletes of all time. Our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and his fans around the world. We all will miss him, the beautiful game will miss him. pic.twitter.com/vLw1yyB50I — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) November 25, 2020

Maradona, two weeks ago, was discharged from a private clinic in Buenos Aires after undergoing the surgery for blood clot removal from his brain.

His demise comes as a major jolt for football fans around the globe. He commands huge respect and popularity for his 21-year stint as a full-time footballer, having represented his nation, along with top clubs of Spain and Italy. In 1986, Maradona reached the peak of his football career when he led Argentina to a victory in the World Cup.

