Pune, Nov 3 (PTI) A policeman has been placed under suspension for allegedly assaulting a woman following an argument over parking, an official said on Thursday.

The woman had told police the argument took place on October 19, he said.

"She has said a police personnel attached to Khadak police station had parked his two-wheeler near her shop. When she objected, he refused and told her come to a nearby police post. She claims he beat her up there," he said.

On Thursday, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other offences against the policeman at Vishrambaug police station and he was placed under suspension.

