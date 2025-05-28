Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Commission for Women on Wednesday demanded a probe into the alleged delay in filing the chargesheet in a domestic abuse case filed by the sister-in-law of Vaishnavi Hagawane, who died by suicide in Pune.

Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, hanged herself at her marital home in Bavdhan in Pimpri-Chinchwad town of Pune district on May 16. Her family has alleged she was harassed for dowry, including a demand for Rs 2 crore to purchase land, by Rajendra Hagawane and his relatives.

In a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar said a domestic abuse complaint was filed with them on behalf of Vaishnavi's sister-in-law, Mayuri Jagtap, on November 6, 2024.

The commission on November 7, 2024, instructed the Paud police in Pune to register an FIR, she said.

Later, the commission also sought a report concerning the delay in the investigation into Jagtap's complaint.

“The superintendent of police (Pune rural) has submitted a report today. The chargesheet wasn't filed within 60 days. The case was transferred to the Bavdhan police on January 31, 2025. The Home Department should investigate this delay,” she said. Fadnavi holds the home portfolio.

Jagtap, daughter-in-law of Rajendra Hagawane, had claimed that had action been taken on her domestic abuse complaint, Vaishnavi wouldn't have taken her life.

